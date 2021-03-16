Random parking lot shooting leaves four wounded, suspect still on the run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Major Assaults Division and Crime Stoppers is looking for the suspect responsible for a random parking lot shooting that left four people wounded.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the victims were shot while in the 13700 block of the Northwest freeway. According to investigators, the shooter followed the victims from the freeway to a parking lot, where they were shot after the suspect fired multiple shots into their car. The suspects vehicle is a black 4-door Chevy impala with damage to the passenger doors. Four victims were shot and transported to a local hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers of Houston. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.