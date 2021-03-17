Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

HOUSTON (CW39) - This upcoming week’s working in the weather segment highlights the importance of installing lightning rods in your home. Be sure to tune into the CW39 Houston from 6-10 AM Monday morning to watch the full story LIVE.

We are getting closer to that time of year where thunderstorm occurrence begins to ramp up. In SE Texas we see a noticeable increase in lightning strikes from March to April. Our lightning strikes peak in the month of July. As for time of day, most occur between the hours of 2PM and 4PM.