Red Cross providing more support for evacuees from Louisiana and needs the public to spread the word

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The American Red Cross says it’s currently hard at work, focusing on providing safe shelter, meals and comfort for people in need, after Hurricane Ida. Now it’s asking for your help to get the word out about how the public can get help from the Red Cross.

More than a million people in the hurricane-affected region are without power, where temperatures remain high; homes and businesses are destroyed; cell phone, water and sewer services are down in many areas; roads are damaged or blocked; and many communities remain flooded.

(Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross)

That’s why the Red Cross continues to support evacuees from Louisiana who are currently in Texas. The Red Cross Response in the Texas Gulf Coast Region still has shelters open.

Current Red Cross Response in the Texas Gulf Coast Region:

Shelter Locations:

Orange Church of God

1911 N 16th St.

Orange, TX 77630



Orange County Convention and Expo Center

11475 FM1442

Orange, TX 77630



National Association of Christian Churches (NACC)

16605 Air Center Blvd.

Houston, TX 77032

(This is a Red Cross supported shelter)



To get help:

The Red Cross is working in collaboration with state and local officials to ensure that people affected by Hurricane Ida have a safe place to stay. We are not providing hotel vouchers at this time, but Hurricane Ida evacuees in need of shelter are encouraged to call Louisiana 211 at (800) 755-5175, text ‘LAShelter’ to 898-211 or text ‘NOLAREADY’ to 77295 for a current list of Red Cross and community partner shelters. Residents are also encouraged to check in with their local parish as additional resources may be available. For more information, visit redcross.org or download the free Red Cross ‘Emergency’ app.

COVID-19 safety:

To help keep everyone safe, everyone in a Red Cross emergency shelter is required to wear face coverings and social distancing is encouraged. Health screenings and enhanced cleaning procedures will also be observed.

To become a volunteer:

We urgently need event-based volunteers to sign up for a 6 or 12-hour shift to work in shelters in southeast Texas. Please click here to sign up and a volunteer services representative will contact you.

To make a donation:

We are very grateful to members of the public who have reached out about in-kind donations. At this time, we have very limited ability to accept in-kind donations due to COVID-19 restrictions. The best way to contribute is to visit redcross.org/donate to make a financial contribution or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.



