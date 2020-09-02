Register now: Harris County launches FREE Wifi “study zones”

HOUSTON (CW39) – Starting this week, Harris County Precinct 2 and County Commissioner Adrian Garcia are launching a new program to assist parents and students make it through distance learning. Wifi will now be available at parks within the Precinct 2 jurisdiction.

Areas with tables, chairs and FREE Wifi access will be available on site for those who need it. To access it, you only need to register.

STARTING TODAY: To help support students and parents who may need access to Wifi, #CmmrGarcia is launching #studyzones at selected #Pct2 Parks. These areas set up with tables and chairs will have FREE Wifi access. Click here to register: https://t.co/gGfjvVNT4o pic.twitter.com/00mhzB0jQr — Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) September 1, 2020

If you are wondering is you live in the Precinct 2 jurisdiction, here’s a map. Click the map for more detail: