Reigning BMX gold medalist Connor Fields stretchered off

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Photographers shooting in Connor Fields of Team United States, Sylvain Andre of Team France, Romain Mahieu of Team France, Twan van Gendt of Team Netherlands, Vincent Pelluard of Team Colombia, Nicolas Torres of Team Argentina and Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes of Team Colombia as they compete during the Men’s BMX semifinal heat 1, run 2 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

Blame the humidity for sweating so much - Carrigan Chauvin

Backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

COVID updates - Border, federal, hospitals

Heat Index 105° July 29, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Hour by hour forecast for July 29, 2021

Heat Index

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Pat Walker, Little Rock, Arkansas on CW39 07282021 9am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 28, 2021

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

TOKYO (AP) — Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third semifinal heat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.

Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but will not be able to race.

He became the first American BMX rider to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games and was a favorite to win it again in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss