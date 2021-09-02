Relief efforts for Southeast Louisiana coming from the Galveston Chamber

GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is launching relief efforts, to help neighbors on the Louisiana coastline impacted by Hurricane Ida.



The Chamber is collaborating with regional partners such as The Daily News, Joe Compian, Mayor Pro – Tem of the City of La Marque, and Tiny Guidry of the Cajun Throwdown, to coordinate drop-off sites and deliveries to those severely impacted in the Southeast Quadrant of Louisiana.



Gina M. Spagnola, president and chief executive officer for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, is working closely with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Chambers of Commerce’s located in the impacted areas, to prioritize the greatest needs and determine the most critically impacted parishes.





“The immediate need for supplies and volunteers is high and as we all know, the road to recovery is long”, said Gina M. Spagnola. “Now is our time to help a community heal, to offer support and to provide resources so that they can rebuild.”

Gina M. Spagnola/ President/CEO Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce



Spagnola has served on U.S. Chamber’s disaster recovery team since Hurricane Ike. In addition, the Chamber is coordinating disaster recovery efforts directly with the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and working with regional partners on distribution sites across all Southeast Louisiana. Once the trucks arrive in Louisiana, the local United Cajun Navy will receive the shipment of supplies and will distribute these resources to various distribution sites across the impacted region. After an assessment conducted by the Capital Area United Way, the most urgent needs to date include ice, fuel, water, tarps, generators, and toiletries. Three collection trailers will be set up in the Galveston-Mainland area. The site locations are listed below.

Galveston The Daily News (8522 Teichman Road), Thurs, 9/2 – Sun, 9/5 from 8am-5pm.

The Daily News (8522 Teichman Road), Thurs, 9/2 – Sun, 9/5 from 8am-5pm. Santa Fe Daryl’s Place (3330 Ave M), from 12pm-2am. This truck will leave for LA at 5am on Sunday.

Daryl’s Place (3330 Ave M), from 12pm-2am. This truck will leave for LA at 5am on Sunday. Texas City Texas City Police Department (1004 9th Street) or Texas City Fire Dept (1725 N Logan Street), Wednesday, 9/1 -Tuesday, 9/10, from 8am–5pm (M-F).

The Chamber has established a fund to accept donations from those who want to quickly and directly support those in need. All donations can be sent to the Galveston Chamber Partnership, Inc., 2228 Mechanic St, #101, Galveston, Texas 77550. In return, the funds will be transferred to the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and they will distribute the funds according to the highest needs. Tax donation letters are available upon request. A social media campaign has also been created on the Galveston Chamber’s Facebook page to accept donations online. Follow the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce on social media for updates on the relief efforts. For more information or to volunteer, contact Gina Spagnola at gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com.

