HOUSTON (CW39) -- People who bought homes in primarily Black neighborhoods in 2019 gained a median $59,000 in home equity last year, compared with $50,000 for people who bought homes in primarily white neighborhoods, according to a new report from Redfin.

Even though Black homeowners still have less equity than white homeowners, the home-equity gap between Black and white Americans is narrowing. That's because significant gains in home values, which increase equity above initial down payments, fueled equity gains from 2019 to January 2021 for homeowners of all races. The typical homeowner in a primarily white neighborhood had $33,000 more home equity than the typical homeowner in a primarily Black neighborhood in 2019, a gap that had shrunk to $24,000 by January 2021.