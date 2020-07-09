Renowned Tejano music artist Little Joe tests positive for COVID-19

In a facebook video posted online today, legendary music artist Little Joe announced he has COVID-19.
He’s also warning the public about how serious the virus is. He says he took all the precautions necessary to prevent it. However, he has tested positive and is under quarantine. Here is a look at his announcement.
