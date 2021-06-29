Report: Stages of Olympic relay to be pulled off Tokyo roads

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near an advertisement of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Some stages of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay are likely to be pulled off the streets of the Japanese capital because of fears about spreading the coronavirus.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reports cited the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Kyodo says the relay will not appear on public streets from July 9-16.

Kyodo says organizers will decide on the format for the relay from July 17 until the opening ceremony on July 23.

The relay began in March in northeastern Japan. It has faced numerous detours, scaled back programs, and has been run at times only in public park spaces to avoid spreading the virus.

