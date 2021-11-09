Higher covid cases in unvaccinated Tx Health Dept. report shows

HOUSTON (KIAH) — To get the vaccine or to not get the vaccine? It’s a heated debate that has not slowed down around the nation.

But a new report out of Texas is opening a lot more eyes. The Texas Department of State Health Services recently conducted a survey to see what the latest percentage of deaths has been between vaccinated and unvaccinated Texas residents, who have contracted COVID-19.

The study shows that during the month of September, Texans who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 were about 20 times more likely to suffer a COVID-19 associated death and 13 times more likely to test positive than people who were fully vaccinated.

A study over a four-week period from Sept. 4 through Oct. 1 shows, that vaccination had a strong protective effect across all ages. While the impact varied across age groups, it was most pronounced in younger groups.

The risk of COVID-19 death

48 times higher in unvaccinated people in their 30s

63 times higher for people in their 40s, compared with their vaccinated peers.

Fewer than 10 COVID-19 deaths among Fully vaccinated people ages 18 to 29

people ages 18 to 29 339 deaths among Unvaccinated people ages 18 to 29 i

Texas Department of State Health Services

The study, which matched electronic lab reports and death certificates with state immunization records, is the state’s first statistical analysis of the real world impact of Covid 19 vaccinations and non vaccinations, according to Chief State Epidemiologist Jennifer Shuford, MD.

“This analysis quantifies what we’ve known for months,” Shuford said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from COVID-19. Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease.”

Public health researchers focused specifically on the September period to really measure the effect of COVID-19 vaccination, as the more contagious Delta variant surged across Texas. A summary with a link to the full analysis, including data from a Jan. 15 through Oct. 1 period, is available at COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Vaccination Status (texas.gov).