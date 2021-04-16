Rescued tiger cub gets new home at Downtown Aquarium Houston

Photo credit via Instagram Downtown Aquarium Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – There’s a new addition to Houston’s Downtown Aquarium.  It’s now the permanent home of a rescued 14-week-old tiger cub.  The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office rescued the male tiger cub from a home in undesirable conditions in San Antonio.  The cub will now live in the Downtown Aquarium’s Maharaja’s Temple, featuring a temperature-regulated indoor exhibit and a state-of-the-art, $4 million outdoor exhibit.  The outdoor will have multiple levels with lush greenery, artificial trees, and a tranquil waterfall that flows into a large temperature-regulated pool where the tiger cub can relax and play.

Courtesy of Downtown Aquarium Houston

“We are honored that the San Antonio Zoo chose Downtown Aquarium as the tiger cub’s new home.  As an AZA-accredited facility, we were proud to assist with this rescue and continue our commitment to protecting the future of tigers and other species across the globe. He is the perfect new addition to our Downtown Aquarium family.”


Jim Prappas, Director of Animal Operations

The tiger cub is joining over 400 different species of colorful, tropical marine life. If you would like to schedule a visit go to www.downtownaquarium.com.

