“Retail to go” in Houston

With retailer closed in Houston are due to the COVID-19 pandemic withing our community, the City of Houston started an initiative to keeps local retail moving.

“Retail to Go” is an effort to extend support during the pandemic until revenue is able to come back into retailers. Memorial City Mall is closed in an effort to protect the health and safety of the Greater Houston community to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It’s a new experience for all of us. Memorial City Mall, for example, is enforcing guidelines in accordance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing product pickup at retail stores.

In a statement , the mall released details about how their process will work for shoppers:

“Memorial City will continue to closely follow health and safety guidelines set forth by the State of Texas, Harris County Public Health, the City of Houston Health Department and the CDC.”

Using the retailer’s website, add merchandise to the shopping cart

Select “Store Pickup” and pay for order

Or, call the Memorial City store location, talk to associate, and place your order

Wait for email confirming your order is ready

Standard Contract-Free Curbside Pickup: Monday – Sunday; 11am to 5pm

Memorial City Mall (north side parking lot between Macy’s and Target)

Park in designated Curbside Pickup spaces

Contact the store with your parking space number

Store representative will place order in your back seat or trunk

Ask your store representative about Same Day Delivery

Order Pickup using UNO Lockers: Available 24/7

Memorial City Mall (north side between Macy’s and Target)

Enter your code on the UNO Locker touchscreen

Grab your items from the open locker

Additional charges may apply

