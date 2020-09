REUNITED: Whisper, a 1 year-old deaf canine flown aboard the rescue flight yesterday from SE Louisiana, was just reunited this afternoon with her bonded canine friend, Sassy.

Whisper was brought to the Houston SPCA while Sassy, also from SE Louisiana, had continued her flight to Fort Worth.

They are back together once again! Thanks to all volunteers and supporters of the SPCA to help reunite these furry friends.