Reward increased for information concerning double homicide

HOUSTON (CW39) Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $10,000 for information concerning a double homicide.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Arcola Police Department were called to a shooting scene on Saturday, December 12 at the 300 block of Broadmore Ave. in Rosharon. When they arrived they found multiple gun shot wound victims, according to investigators.

Authorities say, they discovered 2 people dead in the driveway and a third victim seriously wounded. Witnesses reported that an unknown number of suspects in masks, approached the 3 victims while they were sitting in their driveway in a car and began shooting.

The 2 male juveniles at the scene that died from their gunshot wounds are Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, according to deputies. At this time there is no vehicle description, known suspects, or known motive. Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation.



“We need to find the people responsible for this,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Call the Crime Stoppers tip line if you know anything that can help us solve this case.”



Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc.



– Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477) All calls to Crime Stoppers are ANONYMOUS



– Submit Online: http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/



– Visit our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fortbendcountycrimestoppers/ for details on a New easy way to submit tips via the P3 Global Intel App.



Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $10,000 CASH REWARD.



