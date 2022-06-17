HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) joined forces over the weekend to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

This holiday is celebrated on June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas back in 1865.

Texas Southern University along with Prairie View A&M held a panel at Rice University to talk about Black histroy and opportunities for minority students moving forward.

One of the athletic directors at Rice had some encouraging words for black-student athletes on campus.

“Realizing that you’re meant to be here. That you didn’t just get here because you’re an athlete or just because you can dribble, or throw a ball, or run fast. That you add value and that you value that you have is going to be a part of preparing others at this institution,” said Taurin Houston Senior Associate Athletic Director at Rice University.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year under Joe Biden’s Administration.