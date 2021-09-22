Rice University joins forces with Consulate General of Mexico for a culture exchange

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Consulate General of Mexico in Houston and Rice University have signed an agreement establishing the “Cátedra México”. The President of Rice University, Dr. David W. Leebron along with the Consul General of Mexico in Houston, Alicia Kerber Palma, signed the Agreement by which the “Cátedra México” (Mexico Lecture) will be established at that university.

By signing this document, the Government of Mexico and Rice University establish the commitment to invite personalities from our country in different areas of expertise, such as engineering, health sciences, culture, social sciences and humanities, amongst others. The goal is to develop academic activities mand transmitting their knowledge to students in the Houston region, as well as to conduct research.

Through this program, Mexico also strengthens its collaborative ties with one of the most prestigious universities in the United States and creates opportunities to promote cooperation and exchanges between Rice University and educational institutions in our country.