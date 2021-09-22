Rice University joins forces with Consulate General of Mexico for a culture exchange

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Consulate General of Mexico in Houston and Rice University have signed an agreement establishing the “Cátedra México”. The President of Rice University, Dr. David W. Leebron along with the Consul General of Mexico in Houston, Alicia Kerber Palma, signed the Agreement by which the “Cátedra México” (Mexico Lecture) will be established at that university.
By signing this document, the Government of Mexico and Rice University establish the commitment to invite personalities from our country in different areas of expertise, such as engineering, health sciences, culture, social sciences and humanities, amongst others. The goal is to develop academic activities mand transmitting their knowledge to students in the Houston region, as well as to conduct research.
Through this program, Mexico also strengthens its collaborative ties with one of the most prestigious universities in the United States and creates opportunities to promote cooperation and exchanges between Rice University and educational institutions in our country.
- Houstonians can track wastewater virus levels through Houston Health Department’s new dashboard systemHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – On Wednesday, the Houston Health Department and Rice University launched a public online dashboard to track levels of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus, in Houston’s wastewater. The dashboard shows the levels of the virus in samples collected from the city’s 39 wastewater treatment plants and in many HISD schools. The data helps to identify trends in the […]
- First day of fall is here: What you might not know about the seasonSchools is back in session, football is back to full force on weekends, and the temperature is slowly inching its way down our thermometers — all signs that fall has arrived.
- Gabby Petito’s father responds to comment from Brian Laundrie’s sisterFor the first time since Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country road trip, we are hearing from one of her boyfriend’s family members.
- Thousands of murders, disappearances of Indigenous women remain unsolvedStatistics show indigenous women go missing at 10 times the national average and the vast majority of disappearances and murders are never solved.
- LIVE: Dive team joins search for person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, Brian LaundrieSearch crews are set to head back to the Carlton Reserve in Venice to look for Brian Laundrie. He is the only person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.