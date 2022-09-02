ROSENBERG, TX (KIAH) – Traveling around Rosenberg this morning and into the afternoon drivers should be prepared to see construction workers around US-59 near Highway 36.

Between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be working to install drainage improvements across the US-59/IH-69 southbound feeder road. A portion of the feeder will be closed to traffic.

The US-59/IH-69 southbound exit ramp to State Hwy 36 will also be closed. Those traveling south on US-59 that need to access Hwy 36 will continue to the next exit which is Bamore Road, U-turn and travel to the intersection of Hwy 36.

Traffic already on the southbound feeder will be diverted onto Louise Street. There will be a police officer located at the intersection of Mons Street to assist with traffic flow.

For more construction updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 p.m.