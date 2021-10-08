Road construction near IAH, Galleria scheduled for this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Yes, we’re back talking about the I-69/Loop 610 interchange project again, but you also need to be aware of a separate closure going on around Houston.

Starting Friday night at 9 p.m., all main lanes of the Beltway — between Imperial Valley Dr. to the Hardy Toll Rd. eastbound — will be closed. This will effect drivers trying to get in closer to Bush Intercontinental Airport to catch a flight. A couple of alternates include the frontage road as well as Aldine-Bender. Lanes will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

Over to the 69/610 interchange now: instead of talking about the Southwest Freeway, the focus turns to the northbound lanes of 610 West northbound. All lanes will be closed at I-69 during 7 a.m.-7 p.m. this Saturday. Included in this closure is the Westheimer exit ramp. Either Newcastle Street or the frontage road are the alternate routes drivers should take.

