Road construction near IAH, Galleria scheduled for this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Yes, we’re back talking about the I-69/Loop 610 interchange project again, but you also need to be aware of a separate closure going on around Houston.

Starting Friday night at 9 p.m., all main lanes of the Beltway — between Imperial Valley Dr. to the Hardy Toll Rd. eastbound — will be closed. This will effect drivers trying to get in closer to Bush Intercontinental Airport to catch a flight. A couple of alternates include the frontage road as well as Aldine-Bender. Lanes will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

Over to the 69/610 interchange now: instead of talking about the Southwest Freeway, the focus turns to the northbound lanes of 610 West northbound. All lanes will be closed at I-69 during 7 a.m.-7 p.m. this Saturday. Included in this closure is the Westheimer exit ramp. Either Newcastle Street or the frontage road are the alternate routes drivers should take.

For more construction news, tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday morning from 5:30-9:30 a.m.