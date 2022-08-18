HOUSTON (KIAH) – School zone safety is a top priority for drivers when they leave their house, the same awareness is needed for kids themselves as they walk or bike to school this year.

Danny Perez with the Texas Department of Transportation breaks down what children need to know as they head into class for the 2022-2023 school year.

Tips for Children Walking or Biking to School

• Always use sidewalks. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.

• Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before proceeding.

• Always obey crossing guards.

• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

• Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.

• Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

• Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

• Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.

