Robbers target luxury cars drivers in at least four cases

SOURCE: HPD

HOUSTON (CW39) – Right now the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs help identifying several suspects behind a series of robberies. All of the suspects are described as men, 18-22-year-old, approximately 6’0”, wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and two are armed with a revolver.

Suspects wanted in at least 4 W. Houston robberies after targeting victims for their jewelry in their driveway after arriving home. Possibly target in their luxury vehicles and then followed. If you have info, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. Story here->https://t.co/KGrgj2vBjx. pic.twitter.com/e4J4oJl4QS — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) February 19, 2021

Investigators say in all the cases the victims were arriving home and driving luxury vehicles. HPD believe the suspects followed the victims and attacked them while they were getting out of their vehicles. The suspects in cases all targeted the victims’ Rolex watches.

If you have information on the suspects please contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.