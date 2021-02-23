Robbers target luxury cars drivers in at least four cases

HOUSTON (CW39) – Right now the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs help identifying several suspects behind a series of robberies. All of the suspects are described as men, 18-22-year-old, approximately 6’0”, wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and two are armed with a revolver.
Investigators say in all the cases the victims were arriving home and driving luxury vehicles. HPD believe the suspects followed the victims and attacked them while they were getting out of their vehicles. The suspects in cases all targeted the victims’ Rolex watches.
If you have information on the suspects please contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.