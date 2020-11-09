Robbery and vicious stabbing caught on camera in SE Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) The HPD Robbery division and Crimestoppers want to pay you 5K if you can help them catch this robbery suspect.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday, November 3rd at a convenience store located at 9323 Cullen Blvd. in Southeast Houston. Take a look at the store surveillance video and see if you recognize the suspect.

Victim stabbed by dangerous robbery suspect, puncturing his lung and narrowly missing his heart. This occurred on Tue., Nov. 3 at 9323 Cullen. This guy probably lives in this area, so if you know him, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. Story–>https://t.co/lZpq3OhUV1 pic.twitter.com/xjbb4OZ0DR — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) November 6, 2020

Here is the official report below that was released from the Houston Police Department and also a description of the suspect:

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:40 pm, an unknown male entered a convenience store, located at 9323 Cullen, in Houston, Texas. As the male walked into the store, he stood near the front counter where the complainant was paying for an item. When the clerk gave the complainant his change, the suspect reached in front of the complainant and grabbed his change. The complainant then tried to get his change back from the suspect, at which time the suspect stabbed the complainant with a knife, puncturing a lung and nearly missing his heart. The suspect then fled the location on foot and the complainant was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Houston PD #1463945-20

Suspect description: Black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6’0 to 6’3, 250 to 300 pounds, black hair, dark complexion, red and blue shirt.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org