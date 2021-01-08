Robbery suspect duo strikes cell phone store

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering $5000 if you can help them solve a cell phone store robbery case.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 22 around 7p.m. at a cell phone store located off Federal Rd. in the Northshore area. According to HPD robbery investigators, a female approached the counter, asked the employee a few questions, and then started to walk out of the store. As the female was leaving, an unknown male walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the money from the cash registers. The suspect told the employee to place the money into a bag. Once the suspect had the money, he fled the location in the same direction as the female when she walked out of the store.

Prior to the robbery, the male and female walked up to the store together as the female entered first while the male waited outside. It is believed that the female entered the store first acting like a customer and was initially going to let the male in when she left, but the employee did not lock the door when she initially entered, so the male was able to just walk in as she left, according to police.

Suspect #1: Black male, 5’5, dark complexion, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie covering his head, a white face covering, and yellow and black Air Jordan shoes. He pulls out a gun (possibly two tone silver on black semi auto)

Suspect #2: Black female, 5’6, dark complexion, black shorts or tights, black tennis shoes, a gray hoodie and black head bonnet along with a blue face covering.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org