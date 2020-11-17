Robbery suspect forcibly take victims purse at Houston grocery store

HOUSTON (CW39) The HPD Robbery Division is looking for a man who ripped a woman’s purse out of her hand right after she walked into a store off Main St.
Investigator say a determined robbery suspect forcibly takes a females purse on Oct. 28 from inside a grocery store located at 12355 Main St. in Southwest Houston. The suspect then hits a Nissan Altima as he runs out into the parking lot.
Take a look at the store surveillance video and see if you recognize the suspect.
If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS where you will remain anonymous and you could also get paid a $5,000 cash reward.
