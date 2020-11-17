Robbery suspect forcibly take victims purse at Houston grocery store

HOUSTON (CW39) The HPD Robbery Division is looking for a man who ripped a woman’s purse out of her hand right after she walked into a store off Main St.

Investigator say a determined robbery suspect forcibly takes a females purse on Oct. 28 from inside a grocery store located at 12355 Main St. in Southwest Houston. The suspect then hits a Nissan Altima as he runs out into the parking lot.

Take a look at the store surveillance video and see if you recognize the suspect.

Determined robbery suspect forcibly takes a females purse on Oct. 28 from inside a grocery store at 12355 Main. The suspect then strikes a vehicle in the parking lot as he flees in a new model Nissan Altima. If you have info about this case, call @CrimeStopHOU. Inc. #1430619-20 pic.twitter.com/CyTrKGVj9f — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) November 10, 2020

If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS where you will remain anonymous and you could also get paid a $5,000 cash reward.