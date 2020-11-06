Robbery suspects got more than they expected

HOUSTON (CW39) Four robbery suspects, who were attempting to rob a hotel and steal an ATM, were surprised when a security guard caught them in the act.

Houston Police Robbery Investigators say the suspects pulled up in a Ford truck at The America’s Inn Hotel in Southwest Houston in an attempt to steal the ATM out of the lobby and steal money out of the register, but a security guard stopped them red-handed. Police are still looking for the suspects. Take a look at the surveillance video from the hotel. If you recognize the suspects call Crimestoppers and you could get paid $5000.

Robbery suspects caught off guard by an armed security guard in an attempted robbery and theft of an ATM at a hotel in Southwest Houston. Information leading to an arrest/charges can pay up to $5,000 by calling @CrimeStopHOU. See story–>https://t.co/dONBls9Ti1 @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/IKP1Up26uC — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) November 5, 2020

Here is the official release from HPD:

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 3:26 am, four unknown males pulled into the America’s Inn Hotel in a Ford F-250 truck, located at 10552 Southwest Freeway, in Houston, Texas. Three of the males exited the vehicle while the driver remained in the driver’s seat. One of the suspects was holding a crowbar and shattered the window to the front door as he entered the lobby. The hotel clerk heard the glass shatter and ran to the back office while the suspect with the crowbar yelled at him to stay where he was. The suspect with the crowbar then jumped over the counter and at the same time, an armed security guard exited a bathroom and pointed her duty weapon at the suspect. The suspect then put his hand into the air and then jumped back over the counter and ran out of the lobby. While this was happening, the other two suspects had a chain connected to the rear of the truck and were preparing to attach it to an ATM in the lobby. Once all of the suspects realized that there was an armed security guard, they all fled the location. Houston PD #891483-20

Suspect descriptions: Two of the suspects were described as black males while the race of the other two males were unknown.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org