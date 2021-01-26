Robbery victim shot and struck at West Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers of Houston will pay you $5,000 if you can help them locate a robbery suspect.

Robbery investigators say on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 4:13 pm, the victims, an elderly couple, had just parked their car at their townhome parking lot, located at the 8000 block of Wilcrest. The couple stated that as they exited their car, a man approached them. He then pointed a handgun at them and demanded their money. The suspect was eventually able to get the female victims purse and then quickly left in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, where your identity will remain anonymous.