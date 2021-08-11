Robert Durst, now 78, takes the stand in murder trial

HOUSTONM, Texas (KIAH) Real estate tycoon Robert Durst, who has owned real estate in Houston, is on the stand in his own defense today.

Durst is the subject of the HBO crime documentary called “The Jinx” and charged with killing his friend, Susan Berman, hours before she talked to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of Durst’s wife.

Durst was arrested in 2015, and his trial finally began early in 2020, but the pandemic forced it to pause.

In July 2014, Durst was arrested booked after allegedly and randomly exposing himself then urinating on a rack of candy in a Houston CVS drugstore. He then left the scene and walked down the street. Durst was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Later that year in December, he pleaded “no contest” and was fined $500. The incident was recorded on videotape.