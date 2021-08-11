Robert Durst, now 78, takes the stand in murder trial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTONM, Texas (KIAH) Real estate tycoon Robert Durst, who has owned real estate in Houston, is on the stand in his own defense today.

Durst is the subject of the HBO crime documentary called “The Jinx” and charged with killing his friend, Susan Berman, hours before she talked to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of Durst’s wife.

Durst was arrested in 2015, and his trial finally began early in 2020, but the pandemic forced it to pause.

In July 2014, Durst was arrested booked after allegedly and randomly exposing himself then urinating on a rack of candy in a Houston CVS drugstore. He then left the scene and walked down the street. Durst was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief. 

Later that year in December, he pleaded “no contest” and was fined $500.  The incident was recorded on videotape.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Infrastructure Plan Latest - Sharron Melton

Back To School | How kids stay safe in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

CW39 SkyTracker morning sunrise time lapse - Adam Krueger

Texas Children`s Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workforce members

Houston Federal Funds Plan - Sharron Melton

Blood Drive Friday the 13th - Sharron Melton

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire | Mob front man and casino boss had died

Weather Word of the Day is Condensation - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking the Tropics - Several named storms, Kevin, Linda, Fred - Adam Krueger

Burning 4 weeks | Resident working to save homes in Dixie fire in California

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Lina sues Abbott over school masks, COVID surge, Dem arrests - Sharron Melton

Local heat advisory - Carrigan Chauvin

Weather at 6am - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss