Rock legend Eddie Van Halen, 65, has died

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – In celebration of a 2015 Summer/Fall North American Tour, Van Halen performed a special concert for Walt Disney Television via Getty Images’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” March 30 on Hollywood Boulevard. Featuring some of the band’s essential rock and roll classics, the concert will broadcast over two nights, March 30 and March 31, on the late night talk show and marks Van Halen’s first U.S. television performance with original lead singer David Lee Roth. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m., ET/PT on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) Legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen has died. He was 65.

On Twitter, his ex-wfe Valerie Bertanelli retweeted the announcement.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 6, 2020

Eddie was a legendary guitarist and co-founder of 80’s hair band Van Halen. TMZ reported that he died after a long battle with throat cancer.

Celebrities from the 80’s are responding via social media. 1980’s MTV music reporter, Martha Quinn replied to Bertinelli on Twitter:

I'm so sorry for your family's loss. I don't know if this helps at all but the world grieves with you, of course not to your extent. God Bless — Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) October 6, 2020

I’m so sorry for your loss I’m so sad — Tiffany (@svueofan) October 6, 2020