Rock legend Eddie Van Halen, 65, has died

HOUSTON (CW39) Legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen has died. He was 65.
On Twitter, his ex-wfe Valerie Bertanelli retweeted the announcement.
Eddie was a legendary guitarist and co-founder of 80’s hair band Van Halen. TMZ reported that he died after a long battle with throat cancer.
Celebrities from the 80’s are responding via social media. 1980’s MTV music reporter, Martha Quinn replied to Bertinelli on Twitter:
