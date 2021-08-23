Rockets Announce Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- The Houston Rockets announced their schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, which the league is celebrating as its 75th anniversary. The NBA is returning to the standard 82-game regular season following a 72-game schedule in each of the past two seasons.

The Rockets preseason tips off at home on Oct. 5 vs. Washington and vs. Miami on Oct. 7. Houston closes out the preseason with games at Toronto on Oct. 11 and at San Antonio on Oct. 15.

The Rockets open the regular season at Minnesota on Oct. 20 before playing three of four games at Toyota Center, including the home opener vs. Oklahoma City on Oct. 22.

From Dec. 11-27, the Rockets will play eight of nine on the road before a three-game homestand which includes a New Year’s Eve matchup vs. Miami and New Year’s Day game vs. Denver. The last two times Houston played on New Year’s Day was in 2001 and 1981.

The Rockets have a three-game road trip from March 23-26 before wrapping up the season by playing five of seven at home, including the finale vs. Atlanta on April 10.

The NBA Play-In Tournament is returning for a second season and is scheduled from April 12-15. It will feature the teams with the seventh-highest through the 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference competing for the final two playoff seeds in both the East and West.

This season, the Rockets will face each NBA team at least once at home and once on the road, including Western Conference opponents twice both home and away, except for the following: Denver (1 home, 2 road), Golden State (1 home, 2 road), L.A. Clippers (2 home, 1 road), and Minnesota (2 home, 1 road).

