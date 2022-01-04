PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 133-113 win over the Houston Rockets. It was Embiid’s third career triple-double.

Furkan Korkmaz scored 24 points and Isaiah Joe had 18 points for the Sixers.

Garrison Mathews led the Rockets with 23 points.

Embiid scored 30 points for the fourth straight game.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Rockets played without Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood. Both players were suspended one game for bad behavior.

Wood and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Denver and neither player played in the second half. Wood is Houston’s leading scorer at 16.8 points per game.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Monday that Porter had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime, and he thought it would be best if Porter was suspended for a game.

The Rockets have the worst record in the Western Conference.