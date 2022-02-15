SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Five losses, and counting, for the Rockets as they try to figure out how to pull out at least one more win before the All-Star break.

Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter, Jr. each scored 14 for the Rockets, in their 135-101 loss to the surging Jazz.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Rockets shot well for most of the game but saw a lot of finger-pointing and conversations after defensive breakdowns and missed passes. The Rockets own the worst record in the Western Conference and since beating the Jazz 10 games ago but have gone 1-9 since.

Houston coach Stephen Silas pinned it on the defense.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas reacts during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

“They were getting downhill on their drives. They were offensive rebounding. They had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half,” Silas said. “Once they were getting into the paint, it was the kicks to the 3-point shooters.”

QUOTABLE

“We just got to be connected more, defensive side and offensive side as well. We got to do it together. That’s what Phoenix and all the good teams do — even Utah tonight — moving the ball, defensively very connected. I think when we get on the same page and sacrifice for each other, I think we’re going to make the next step.” — Dennis Schroder on his first game with the Rockets after being traded from the Boston Celtics.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston shot 50% or better from both 2- and 3-point range in the first half and still trailed by 25 points at the break. … Porter had a team-high eight assists. … The Rockets outscored the Jazz 19-13 on fast break points.

Jazz: Rudy Gay missed his fourth game with a sore right knee. … In the first half, Conley and Mitchell combined for 13 assists — equal to the number of assists for all the Rockets. … Whiteside and Bogdanovic also had technical fouls.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Visit Phoenix on Wednesday.

Jazz: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.