Rodeo Concert tickets for 1st show of 2022, featuring Cody Johnson, go on sale Thursday, July 29

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re 7 months away from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but that’s not stopping the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo from getting everyone all excited early, for what’s to come.

2022 marks 90 years since this iconic event was first created, and it’s starting off with a bang, with the first concert tickets for the first show going on sale this week. On Thursday, July 29, RODEOHOUSTON will let concert fans start purchasing tickets for the Cody Johnson concert.

The reason fans love Cody Johnson so much is how he came to country music and the stardom he has worked hard to achieve.

According to RODEOHOUSTON, he says he’s been chasing his country music dream since he was a kid. In junior high, this Texas native started writing songs and never looked back. After releasing five albums under his own label, “CoJo,” Johnson made his first appearance on the country music charts in 2014 when his album, “Cowboy Like Me,” reached the Top 10 on Billboards Top Country Albums Chart. He debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with his follow up album, “Gotta Be Me”.

As a former rodeo contestant and FFA participant, RODEOHOUSTON says there was no one better to perform the Rodeo’s theme song, “Welcome to the Show,” which debuted in 2019. Johnson’s latest album, “Ain’t Nothin to it”, reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard`s Top Country Albums Chart. His next album is scheduled for release this fall. Johnson will make his fourth appearance on the RODEOHOUSTON stage Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, to kick off the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

So here’s how you can get tickets to his Concert:

RODEOHOUSTON TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 29 FOR CODY JOHNSON`S OPENING PERFORMANCE

WHAT: Ticket On-Sale for Cody Johnson`s RODEOHOUSTON performance, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, the first day of the 2022 Rodeo.

WHEN: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 10 a.m. (Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.)

WHERE: Online at rodeohouston.com

o Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line.

o At 10 a.m., customers will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets.

o A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

Cody Johnson`s RODEOHOUSTON Performance: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. NRG Stadium Map

o Upper Level: $20

o Loge Level: $30

o Club Level: $40 or $45

o Field Level: $44

o Action Seats: $140

o Hess Chute Seats: $350

o This performance may have a limited number of lower-level tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $44 to $140.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery.

o To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 March 20. The 2022 World`s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is scheduled for Feb. 24 26.

For more information, visit RodeoHouston and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.