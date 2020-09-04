Rolls-Royce Ghost Unveiling

HOUSTON – Rolls-Royce has unveiled its all new Ghost. It’s the ultra-luxury automaker’s slightly smaller and somewhat less expensive sedan, but it looks strikingly different from any other Rolls-Royce (but we knew that).

At over 17-feet long and costing more than $300,000 dollars, the Ghost is still enormous and costly by any ordinary standard. It’s not as tall or showy as Rolls-Royce’s Phantom. The ghost displays a simpler interior and cleaner exterior appearance. The one bit of flash is the grille is gently lit at night. Inside, part of the dashboard glows with spots of light that surround the word ‘Ghost.’

Designers wanted the new Ghost to be a quiet ride, but engineers realized they’d initially made the car totally silent, and occupants found the lack of sound disorienting. The sound engineers added relaxing ambient noise. The new Ghost will hit in showrooms toward the end of the year or early next year.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.