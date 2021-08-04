Rooms to Go Pearland opening Saturday, August 21

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Rooms To Go, the nation’s leading independent furniture retailer, is opening a new furniture showroom in Pearland, Texas. Located at 15424 S. Freeway 288, the store will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, August 21.

The brand new building is a Rooms To Go superstore, housing Rooms To Go, Rooms To Go Kids and Rooms To Go Patio all under one roof. This latest prototype represents Rooms To Go’s continued rollout of Patio stores in the Houston area, making it convenient for shoppers to explore the new outdoor concept. The location resides just south of Shadow Creek Parkway, across from Pearland’s HCA Houston Healthcare Center.

Showcasing modern technology, the new state-of-the-art showroom offers the best Rooms To Go experience, remaining loyal to the company model of inspiring customers while making furniture shopping easy.

Per Rooms To Go’s signature style, the 49,000-square-foot building features an open concept layout and beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows. With living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, plus a large mattress selection, the showroom displays decorator-coordinated room settings for a convenient customer experience.

The store’s grand opening will take place starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 21. In celebration of its new location, the retailer is presenting giveaways with exciting prizes including furniture, electronics, gift cards and more.

Rooms To Go will donate a portion of grand opening sales to Houston Children’s Charity, which works to create a world where every child has their own clothing, school supplies, health services and more.

“We are so excited about our new Pearland showroom,” said Jeffrey Seaman, Rooms To Go CEO. “It’s our newest store design, featuring adult, kids and patio furniture in a state-of-the art setting. Pearland has a vibrant retail community, and we can’t wait to be part of it.”

With hundreds of styles to choose from, Rooms To Go features specialty furniture lines including Cindy Crawford Home and the Sofia Vergara Collection, each exclusively available at Rooms To Go. Its new Pearland location features a complete Rooms To Go Kids & Teens showroom, which carries brands such as Disney and Star Wars. Rooms To Go Patio, also included in the store, offers a wide selection of stylish outdoor furniture.

About Rooms To Go, Rooms To Go Kids & Rooms To Go Patio

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, Rooms To Go is the nation’s largest independent furniture retailer with more than 150 showrooms in ten different states throughout the Southeast and in Texas. The Rooms To Go commitment to making furniture buying easy and convenient is exemplified by its philosophy of packaging entire rooms for sale and offering its customers fast delivery. Rooms To Go established its first retail showroom in Orlando, Florida in 1991. Today, the company provides employment to more than 7,000 people. In 1997, Rooms To Go opened its first Rooms To Go Kids store. Rooms To Go Kids features the widest array of themed room packages for children and enjoys an exclusive licensing agreement with Disney. Rooms To Go Patio launched in 2017 with the acquisition of Carls Patio based in Boca Raton, Florida. Since then, Rooms To Go Patio has provided beautiful outdoor furniture at affordable prices. For more information on the wide selection of room packages Room To Go offers, visit www.roomstogo.com.