Rotary International Convention coming to Houston’s G.R.B. in 2022

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s known around the world as an organization with a global network of volunteer groups. Now, thousands of people who love helping others are heading back to Houston next year.

Rotary International and Houston First Corporation announced that more than 20,000 service-minded people from around the world will gather in Houston for Rotary`s 113th annual international convention on June 4-8, 2022.

The coveted international event is returning to Houston for the third time, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1972 international convention. The Bayou City also hosted the 5th Rotary convention in 1914. The event is expected to deliver $30 million in economic impact for the city`s hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions.

“As a global membership organization that brings people from all continents and cultures together to share, learn and take action to bring positive and lasting change to communities around the world, we are thrilled that our first in-person international convention since 2019 will take place in Houston,” said Rotary`s International President Shekhar Mehta. “And for the first time ever, our annual event will be open to members of the public who want to connect, learn and be a part of our work to grow and change lives.”

This global network of volunteers will gather to share information about all the ways they are taking action to address issues in their communities, to learn from notable experts, gain inspiration from world-class speakers, and connect with lifelong friends shaped through service.

Previous convention speakers include philanthropist Bill Gates; actor and philanthropist Ashton Kutcher; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; actor, producer, host, entrepreneur, WWE Superstar and Rotary polio ambassador, John Cena; renowned primatologist Jane Goodall; and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young.

This convention will also bring Houston global exposure to over 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Houston First representatives say it will further elevate Houston as a travel destination, and the anticipated $30 million economic impact from the convention will be a financial shot in the arm for Houston hotels, restaurants, retailers, attractions and many more.

Houston Host Organization Committee chair, Rhonda Kennedy, representing 62 Houston-area clubs and its 2,400 members, said, “as a proud member of the Rotary Club of Sweeny, I am excited not only to welcome our fellow members from around the world to our beloved city, but also to show how Houston-area clubs are taking action to make the world a better place at home and abroad.”

The convention will also have a virtual component to make the event accessible to all members, and work closely with global and national health authorities to ensure that all in-person events follow the most current health and safety guidelines. For more information, go to this Rotary International Convention Link.

About Rotary: Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world`s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. To learn more about Rotary International Click the Website Link Here.