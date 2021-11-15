Santa Claus comes back to The Galleria and Katy Mills Mall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — He’s baaack! Santa Claus is back in town as we approach the holiday season, and he is already making the rounds at the local malls.

Santa made his first appearance at The Galleria on Friday, Nov. 12, and will be available daily until Christmas Eve.

Also, Santa will be making daily visits to Katy Mills Mall beginning Friday, Nov. 19 until Christmas Eve.

Santa asks that those that want to see him at either The Galleria or Katy Mills Mall to make reservations to see him. Families may choose either sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Santa’s helpers will wear masks throughout his visit.

Also, Santa will be a part of Pet Photo Night at The Galleria on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss