Santa Claus comes back to The Galleria and Katy Mills Mall

HOUSTON (KIAH) — He’s baaack! Santa Claus is back in town as we approach the holiday season, and he is already making the rounds at the local malls.

Santa made his first appearance at The Galleria on Friday, Nov. 12, and will be available daily until Christmas Eve.

Also, Santa will be making daily visits to Katy Mills Mall beginning Friday, Nov. 19 until Christmas Eve.

Santa asks that those that want to see him at either The Galleria or Katy Mills Mall to make reservations to see him. Families may choose either sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Santa’s helpers will wear masks throughout his visit.

Also, Santa will be a part of Pet Photo Night at The Galleria on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 7 to 8 p.m.