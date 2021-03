HOUSTON (CW39) If you are in the need of rental assistance or legal aid, well you are in luck, because there is an event that you can attend this weekend. The Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO is hosting the free event that available to all Houstonians.

The event is being held at the Harvest Time Church located at 17770 Imperial Valley Dr. Houston, 77060 from 12 p.m. – 4p.m.