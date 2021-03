HOUSTON (CW39) - There were many different factors going into this year's spring break compared to spring breaks in previous year. Cooler water, lifted mask mandates, and mid-week storms were all topics on the minds of beach goers this spring break season. I met with Chief Peter Davis in front of pleasure pier in Galveston, a popular spring break destination.

Davis stated that, “Even with all those factors, people were still busting out! They wanted to get to the beach. We had good crowds; the weekends were packed. We even had bumper to bumper traffic along the seawall at some points. I do have to say that, I’ve been doing this a long time, and this has been a really nice crowd. We had very few problems with the crowds even though there were so many people here, which was pretty awesome. We made over 5,000 preventative actions which is quite a bit. We were just having to keep people away from rip currents and stuff like that. The water was colder, so it did seem like people were spending less time in the water. So, a lot of the things we ended up doing were on land, enforcing the rules, etc. “