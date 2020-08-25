Scam alert: Texas AG warns of scams, price gouging ahead of Laura

HOUSTON (CW 39) — With tropical weather on the way also comes the possibility of scams and price gouging, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

He’s asking residents to be on alert for potential problems noting that state law prohibits price gouging during a declared disaster.

This means businesses can’t run up the prices on things like food, water, batteries, generators, supplies and fuel.

“In preparation for the coming storms, I urge all Texans to be cautious of dishonest individuals looking to scam vulnerable citizens. My office will aggressively prevent disaster scams and stands ready to prosecute any price-gouger who takes advantage of Texans,” said Attorney General Paxton via news release.

Texans in affected counties who believe they have encountered price gouging should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online by following this link.

