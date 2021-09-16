SCHOOL CLOSING & DELAYS – September 16, 2021

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Today Angleton ISD schools are still closed.

The district says while most buildings do have electricity, they are having issues with the phone and internet service.

Angleton leaders have not made a decision about Friday.

Many in Brazoria country are still dealing with the impacts of the storm.

School leaders for Brazosport ISD, Sweeny ISD, and Columbia-Brazoria ISD have already made the decision to be closed today and tomorrow.

