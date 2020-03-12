School district closures amid Coronavirus concerns

HISD will close all schools and district offices beginning Friday, March 13, until Monday, March 30, 2020. Classes will resume on Tuesday, March 31st

Lone Star College is EXTENDING SPRING BREAK by one week. LSC plans to resume classes Monday, March 23rd. Given the dynamic nature of this situation, LSC asks that all employees and students monitor LSC emails, text alerts, social media channels and LoneStar.edu for the most up to date information.

Due to the risks from the Coronavirus 19 (COVID-19), Houston Community College (HCC) has made the decision to extend the Spring Break holiday for students by an additional two days. This means that all HCC classeswill not resume until Wednesday, March 25. We have made this decision in order to allow faculty and staff extra time to respond to issues that may arise during the Spring Break period and to prepare for the migration of select courses to hybrid or full online modality.

GPISD School Closure Notification

Sheldon ISD administrators have decided – out of an abundance of caution – to cancel school Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 to better assess what has now been labeled as a coronavirus

In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the University of Houston will hold no classes, whether in-person or online, March 16-21, 2020

The Clear Creek Independent School District will be closed next week, March 16-20, as a measure to prevent the broader spread of the Coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, Channelview ISD has canceled classes and activities for March 16-22, 2020, due to recent developments with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Needville ISD will be CLOSED and all extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20 .

Waller ISD Closed March 16-20

La Porte ISD has posted the following statement on our website regarding next week’s schedule.

Katy ISD have decided to act out of an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and wellbeing by postponing the return from spring break by at least one week.

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in CFISD, in an abundance of caution, CFISD, along with most neighboring school districts, will close all schools and facilities next week. Beginning Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, March 22, all CFISD schools and facilities (including the Berry Center) will be closed.

Pearland ISD is joining other Houston area districts to close schools the week of March 16 – 20 to help prevent exposure to students, staff and the community.

Texas City ISD will be closed next week, March 16-20, 2020. All school activities/events are also cancelled

Humble ISD will be closed through next week to support our community and health care professionals in the ongoing goal of containing Coronavirus COVID-19

Galveston ISD for the week of March 16-20 due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus COVID-19

Angleton ISD has decided to close school for all students next week. All extracurricular activities, including practices, competitions and trips, are also suspended until further notice

All Spring ISD schools and offices will be closed next week — Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 20, 2020