Schools in the area are extending closures due to coronavirus pandemic

As districts around the state and across the country continue to grapple with how to proceed in this unprecedented challenge to public health and education, the Houston Independent School District supports the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, HISD will extend its district wide closure through Friday, April 10. All schools and offices are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 13. District administration will re-evaluate on Monday, April 6, to determine whether a longer closure beyond April 10 will be necessary. The district also will provide more information about online learning and alternative education later this week. HISD will continue to closely monitor the situation during the closure and provide operational updates as necessary. For updates and information, please visit HoustonISD.org/HealthAlerts

Klein ISD will extend the closure of schools and suspend normal operations until April 10, 2020. This suspension of normal school operations, taken in conjunction with surrounding districts, is in support of the Nation’s effort to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cy Fair ISD: For the last 55 years, I have either attended, taught or served in public schools. I understand the significance and comfort that the routine of the school calendar provides students, staff and our community. In addition, I know the importance of academics, athletics, fine arts and extracurricular activities. That is why, with great sadness and reluctance, I must share with you that we have made the difficult decision to cancel in-person classes for students from March 23 until April 9, following consultation today with local and state health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and other Region 4 superintendents. Our instructional team is making plans for long-term delivery of instruction and continues to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation

Pearland ISD Superintendent Dr. John Kelly has announced that Pearland ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10, in an effort to support the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston area continues to see an increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and health officials report that this number is expected to continue to increase as more testing is made available.

Goose Creek CISD will be closed through April 10th. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for children 18 and under at locations listed below in the letter. (Passmore, Susan K)

Spring ISD, in support of city and county measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, will close schools and offices through Friday, April 10. This closure announcement supports what health experts say is the most important strategy for containing COVID-19 — the practice of social distancing. With this extended school closure in place, the district is actively working on plans to serve students and families remotely.

Needville ISD to suspend normal operations through April 10, 2020

Channelview ISD Superintendent Greg Ollis has announced that Channelview ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10th in an effort to support the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston area continues to see an increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and health officials report that this number is expected to continue to increase as more testing is made available.

While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended social distancing protocols to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today the organization is requesting the public to comply with directives to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, as well as implementing multi-week school closures, of a minimum of four weeks. With these priorities in mind, Katy Independent School District will be postponing the opening of its schools until at least Monday, April 13.