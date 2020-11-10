Scooby Doo co-creator Ken Spears dies at age 82

HOUSTON (CW39) Ken Spears creator of original show, Scooby Doo, Where Are You!, has died. Spears created the original animated series with Joe Ruby so has also died, Ruby died just three months ago from complications from Lewy body dementia.

The pair’s original series ran from 1969-1970, but blazed the trail for a template that led to 50 years of character developments and stories.

Spears died in Los Angeles this past Friday.

Warner Bros Animation is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Spears and we send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones. He was a true innovator in the industry whose gifts of humour and storytelling continue to delight audiences. You cannot find a screen in the world that has not played a version of Scooby-Doo. We continue to be inspired by his work at Warner Bros. Animation and are honoured to carry on the legacy of his beloved characters. Warner Bros president Sam Register

