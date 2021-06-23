SCOTUS sides with cheerleader over school in free speech case

News

Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The US Supreme Court issued the most significant opinion in decades strengthening the free speech rights of students when they are off-campus.

When Brandi Levy was suspended from her school’s cheer squad for a profane Snapchat post, she fought back in court. On Wednesday the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in her favor.

“I never could have imagined that one single Snap could turn into a whole Supreme Court case, but I’m proud that my family and I advocated for the rights of millions of students,” Levy said following the decision.

In that 8-1 opinion, the justices said the school violated the cheerleader’s First Amendment rights, saying schools can sometimes regulate off-campus speech but not all off-campus speech.

The court said schools can control speech that causes significant disruptions or involves severe bullying or harassment. The opinion also leaves open the door for other reasons for enforcement, but the ACLU — which represented Levy in court — said the ruling still sends a strong message about protecting students’ religious and political speech.

The ACLU also said students nationwide can breathe easier and appreciate an important lesson.

This opinion is considered the most significant ruling about student speech in more than 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

VP Harris to visit border Friday June 25, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Tracking the tropics June 24, 2021 - Adam Kreuger

9PM News every night on CW39

Subway tuna is NOT tuna - Adam Kruger and Hannah Trippet react

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Kruger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

TROPICS UPDATE - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - UFO report to congress due this Friday

Get our newsletter at 7am daily

Weather Mug Shot - Adam Kruger

Sea Breeze explained, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Feels like 106° Wednesday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FREE wedding gowns for first responders - Sharron Melton

Why Rare Cold Front Brought Storms - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

SkyTracker Time Lapse Tuesday morning rain 6-7am hour

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss