Seabrook, Kemah road closures coming on SH-146 and FM 518

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CW39 Traffic Alert

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Watch out for these full road closures out near Seabrook and Kemah:

First, FM2094 will be fully closed (both directions) just west of SH146, starting at 5:00am Tuesday 9/28/21 through 5:00am Wednesday 9/29/21. This closure is for post-tension work on a cap for the Express Bridge. Two off duty police officers are anticipated to be used during this closure.

An alternate detour will be set up for traffic coming from further west: SH146 can be reached by traveling south on FM270 and then east on SH96.

FM518 will be fully closed (both directions) just west of SH146 5:00am Monday 9/20/21 through 5:00am Friday 9/24/21. This closure is for post-tension work on a cap for the Express Bridge. Two off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

For more construction updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 A.M.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss