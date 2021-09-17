Seabrook, Kemah road closures coming on SH-146 and FM 518

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Watch out for these full road closures out near Seabrook and Kemah:

First, FM2094 will be fully closed (both directions) just west of SH146, starting at 5:00am Tuesday 9/28/21 through 5:00am Wednesday 9/29/21. This closure is for post-tension work on a cap for the Express Bridge. Two off duty police officers are anticipated to be used during this closure.

An alternate detour will be set up for traffic coming from further west: SH146 can be reached by traveling south on FM270 and then east on SH96.

FM518 will be fully closed (both directions) just west of SH146 5:00am Monday 9/20/21 through 5:00am Friday 9/24/21. This closure is for post-tension work on a cap for the Express Bridge. Two off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

