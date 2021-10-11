Seabrook road closures planned for Oct. 15-22

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Heads up drivers! A major closure on Main Street in Seabrook, just east of SH 146 will start on Friday, Oct. 15, and last a full week.
This closure is to demolish the existing paving and re-pave using fast track concrete. Off-duty police officers will be used at Main Street and Repsdorph Road / East Meyer Avenue in varying amounts, depending on the traffic flows.
Multiple detours will be set up during this time, including a detour for traffic on NASA Road 1. Drivers should access Main Street by turning north on SH146, east on E. Meyer Avenue, then south on Todville Road until you reach Main Street. Alternatively, traffic coming from further west can turn north on Repsdorph Road, turn east at the roundabout, then follow the signs to Todville and then Main.
Traveling on SH-146, drivers can access Main Street by turning east on E. Meyer Avenue, then south on Todville Road until you reach Main Street.
Finally, if you are traveling on Main Street itself you can access SH 146 by heading east on Main Street, turning north on Todville Road, then turning west on E. Meyer Avenue until you reach SH 146.
