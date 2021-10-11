Seabrook road closures planned for Oct. 15-22

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CW39 Traffic Alert

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) — Heads up drivers! A major closure on Main Street in Seabrook, just east of SH 146 will start on Friday, Oct. 15, and last a full week.

This closure is to demolish the existing paving and re-pave using fast track concrete. Off-duty police officers will be used at Main Street and Repsdorph Road / East Meyer Avenue in varying amounts, depending on the traffic flows.

Multiple detours will be set up during this time, including a detour for traffic on NASA Road 1. Drivers should access Main Street by turning north on SH146, east on E. Meyer Avenue, then south on Todville Road until you reach Main Street. Alternatively, traffic coming from further west can turn north on Repsdorph Road, turn east at the roundabout, then follow the signs to Todville and then Main.

Traveling on SH-146, drivers can access Main Street by turning east on E. Meyer Avenue, then south on Todville Road until you reach Main Street.

Finally, if you are traveling on Main Street itself you can access SH 146 by heading east on Main Street, turning north on Todville Road, then turning west on E. Meyer Avenue until you reach SH 146.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss