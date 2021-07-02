Seabrook’s Red, White & Blue Kids’ Parade

HOUSTON (CW39) –   This weekend the city of Seabrook is bringing the annual Red, White & Blue Kids’ Parade at Meador Park.  The entire community is invited to bring their kids to the park for a chance to ride bikes and scooters while enjoying the parade.  The parade route will be on the Meador Park Trail on 2400 Hammer St. and start is at 10 a.m. until noon

After the parade, the Seabrook Rotary will provide complimentary hotdogs.  They’ll also being giving away small trinkets, toys, candy, popcorn, and freezer pops. Kids can also a bounce house!  To cool off, Pelican Bay Swimming Pool is offering $2 all-day admission for residents and nonresidents.  If it does rain the City Of Seabrook will provide updates on their social media pages.

