HOUSTON (KIAH) – A search is underway for a Houston teen who went missing in south Houston over a week ago.

According to Texas EquuSearch, 17-year-old Zoe Templeton mysteriously disappeared on Sunday, Oct. 17 near the 4400 block of S. Shaver.

During Zoe’s disappearance, she may have been wearing a red and black tie-dye sweatshirt and black and white checkered lace-up Vans tennis shoes.

Zoe is approximately 5 feet in height and 145 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes, fair skin, and a tongue piercing, according to the report by Texas EquuSearch.

Anyone with information on Zoe Templeton’s disappearance or whereabouts should contact Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500 or the police.