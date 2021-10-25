Search underway for missing 17-year-old teen

17-year-old Zoe Templeton mysteriously disappeared last Sunday in south Houston

Courtesy: Texas EquuSearch

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  A search is underway for a Houston teen who went missing in south Houston over a week ago. 

According to Texas EquuSearch, 17-year-old Zoe Templeton mysteriously disappeared on Sunday, Oct. 17 near the 4400 block of S. Shaver. 

During Zoe’s disappearance, she may have been wearing a red and black tie-dye sweatshirt and black and white checkered lace-up Vans tennis shoes. 

Zoe is approximately 5 feet in height and 145 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes, fair skin, and a tongue piercing, according to the report by Texas EquuSearch. 

Anyone with information on Zoe Templeton’s disappearance or whereabouts should contact Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500 or the police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

