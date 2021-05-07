Semi truck loses load, causes back up on downtown Southwest Freeway at 288 interchange

HOUSTON (CW39) Expect big delays along the Southwest Freeway outbound at Highway 288. That’s where a semi truck on its side lost its load and is now blocking all main lanes of an overpass.

It flipped just before 7am and emergency units are on scene.

No word on the cause of the accident or injuries, but join us and CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett for up to minute updates.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but drivers will need to avoid the area altogether. Side streets like Main St., Fannin St., or Almeda Rd. are also alternate routes drivers can take.

