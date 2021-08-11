Senate votes along party lines to pass Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It was a night filled with amendments for the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, but in the end, Democrats had their way.

Just before 4 in the morning Wednesday, the vote-a-rama ended and the Senate approved the budget bill in a 50 to 49 vote.

“Senate Democrats took a massive step towards restoring the middle class in the 21st century and giving more Americans the chance to get there,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Schumer says reaching this point was not easy, but necessary.

“The Democratic budget will bring a generational transformation to how our economy works for average Americans,” Schumer said.

The budget resolution would help the federal government focus on assisting families and fight climate change through raising taxes on the wealthy. Republicans stood firm against the bill.

“People want to pretend this is just business as usual,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell said this measure will ruin the country’s economy.

“This reckless taxing and spending spree is nothing like we’ve seen,” McConnell said.

This blueprint now heads to the House, along with the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Top House Democrats announced Tuesday that House lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill on August 23 to vote on the budget resolution and other measures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire | Mob front man and casino boss had died

Weather Word of the Day is Condensation - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking the Tropics - Several named storms, Kevin, Linda, Fred - Adam Krueger

Burning 4 weeks | Resident working to save homes in Dixie fire in California

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Lina sues Abbott over school masks, COVID surge, Dem arrests - Sharron Melton

Local heat advisory - Carrigan Chauvin

Weather at 6am - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 "STARGIRL" Interview of Brec Bassinger w/Sharron Melton

Back To School backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss