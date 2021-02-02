Serial burglary suspects on the loose in Northeast Harris County

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Burglary Investigators are looking for two men that are responsible for a series of burglaries in the Fall Creek subdivision in Northeast Harris County. Investigators have released a video in hopes someone will recognize the suspects and call Crime Stoppers.

The two men in the video were caught on surveillance video by a homeowner on the 23rd of this month, according to investigators. The one male can be clearly seen as he approaches the front door of the residence. Another male was caught on video in the rear of residence, according to investigators. Residents did report a white colored Ford F150 parked near the home.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS where you could receive a $5,000 reward.